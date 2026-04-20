Powys food and drink hospitality sectors businesses are being urged by the county council to apply for a rate relief scheme that could see their business rates bill reduce in the current financial year.
The Business Rates Food and Drink Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for financial year 2026/27, which is administered by Powys County Council, is offering 15 per cent discount off rate bills to eligible businesses.
The Welsh Government has provided funding of £197,000 to the council for the scheme and up to 200 Powys businesses may qualify for the discount.
The scheme, available until 31 March 2027, will apply to all eligible ratepayers with a total relief cap for all business properties up to a maximum of £110,000.
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