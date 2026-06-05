The Welsh Government has confirmed it will convene a summit later this month to address the growing staffing crisis in the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST), after figures revealed there are 82 Newly Qualified Paramedic graduates but no available posts.
Responding to a written question from Welsh Conservative MS Darren Millar, Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor, acknowledged that there are no available jobs this year for paramedic graduates, citing financial pressures and service redesign as reasons.
Despite the absence of NQP vacancies, the Government confirmed that 62 of the 82 graduates have instead secured technical roles within WAST.
Mr ap Gwynfor said a summit will be held to bring together key stakeholders ‘to consider immediate actions to support graduates’ and explore longer-term solutions.
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