A proposed 33 home development on the edge of Llanilar that has drawn strong objection from local residents is again recommended for refusal.
The application seeks to build 33 new homes – all affordable and delivered by housing association Barcud – built on land at Tanrallt Farm.
While planning documents said there is a “justifiable demand for affordable housing in the area”, during a pre-planning consultation last year, a public meeting heard that village residents are “genuinely worried” over the scale of the scheme and the impact it will have on Llanilar.
During a Ceredigion Council planning meeting last month, owner of the nearby Cysgod y Coed care home, Nerys Owen, told councillors that the development would put unacceptable pressure on local services.
Residents argue that the proposal for Llanilar contradicts Welsh Government policy, which requires housing need to be assessed through Local Housing Market Assessments and delivered through LDP-allocated land.
A 295 signature petition called for the scheme to be rejected, while 120 formal objection letters were submitted to the county council during the public consultation earlier this year.
Residents have also raised concerns over plans to create a 400 metre long footpath that would connect the development to the rest of the village.
Local councillor Meirion Davies said the application had caused a lot of anxiety in the community.
The plans were recommended for refusal by council planners ahead of the committee meeting last month.
Planners said that “whilst it is an opportunity to provide affordable housing in the Llanilar area, the site “is outside of the designated settlement boundary of Llanilar.”
The application was deferred in May after councillors voted to visit the site before a decision is made.
The plan is again recommended for refusal when it goes before the council’s development management committee on 10 June.
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