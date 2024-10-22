More than 170 scarves worth £7,000 have been donated to Chemotherapy Day Units in Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush Hospitals by clothing retailer Scamp & Dude.
The Super Scarves are being distributed to chemotherapy patients, some of whom will experience hair loss during their treatment, to add a splash of colour and joy to their day.
In a statement Scamp & Dude said: “With the support of our customers we have so far donated over 50,000 Super Scarves to women in need.
“We launched our #SuperScarfMission to gift a Super Scarf to every woman across the UK starting chemo, so we can wrap them up in love and show them that we've got their back.”
The company donated 172 scarves which were distributed to units across the Hywel Dda Health Board region.
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn said: “On behalf of patients and staff across the Hywel Dda region, we’d like to say a massive thank you to Scamp & Dude and their generous customers for this fantastic donation.
“To receive one of these beautiful scarves during a challenging time and know that someone is thinking of you will be such a boost for our patients.”