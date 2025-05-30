Internationally acclaimed Llanidloes music-maker and producer Novo Amor has announced the launch of The Birthplace Fund - a groundbreaking initiative delivered in partnership with Beacons Cymru.
The fund, totalling £25,000, is thought to be the first of its kind in Wales and will be distributed equally among 10 successful applicants, providing crucial and timely support for them to be able to pursue their creative endeavours.
This initiative aims to free creators, and give them the time and resources needed to focus on developing their craft and realise their creative potential.
Grants will be awarded to support a variety of activities, including but not limited to:
- The purchase of physical studio equipment.
- Utilising studio services: such as production, mixing and mastering.
- Covering time off work: enabling artists to dedicate periods to writing, rehearsing, recording, and producing music.
- Exploring a creative idea: something which has previously not been possible.
- Costs for mentors.
- Costs for childcare or other care giving responsibilities.
Funds are specifically earmarked for the creation and production of music and cannot be used for:
- Touring expenses.
- General merchandise.
- Marketing, PR, or plugging activities.
The Birthplace Fund is open to individuals aged 18-35 who currently reside in Wales.
Applications will open on 2 June and will close on 10 July at 11.59pm.
Applicants will be assessed based on their music potential, the impact this fund will have on their life, and the viability of the proposed project.
To apply visit www.beacons.cymru/birthplace.
The architect behind The Birthplace Fund is Ali Lacy, Llanidloes music-maker Novo Amor.
Commenting on the fund and why he is behind it, he said: “Music gave me a way to express myself, to connect with people, and to build a life that felt true to who I am. It’s brought me joy, purpose, and community — and I want others to have the same chance.
“I created the Birthplace Fund because I know how it feels to be told you don’t have potential. I want to help change that for others - to create more space for creativity, opportunity, and belief, right here in Wales.”
Spike Griffiths, CEO of Beacons Cymru, said: “Beacons Cymru is thrilled to partner with Novo Amor on this important initiative.
“Supporting home-grown talent is at the core of our mission, and The Birthplace Fund will undoubtedly make a life changing difference to the careers of ten Welsh music creators”.
The fund is thought to be the first of its kind in Wales, offering support to individuals to create with freedom.
Novo Amor is the musical project of Welsh multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, sound designer, and producer Ali Lacey. Known for his ethereal soundscapes and emotive vocals, Novo Amor has garnered international acclaim and a dedicated global fanbase.
Beacons Cymru is an organisation dedicated to supporting and developing the music industry in Wales.
It provides resources, opportunities, and guidance to artists, industry professionals, and music organisations across the country.
Applications for the fund will close at 23:59 on Thursday, 10 July 2025.
