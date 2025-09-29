Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded four support groups for patients with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF).
The quarterly support groups are being held at the John Burns Centre in Kidwelly and are attended by patients from across the three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Jenny Lynch-Wilson, Lead ILD Specialist Nurse, said: “We’re so grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to organise face-to-face support groups for our patients.
“Life with ILD/PF can be very challenging and isolating for both the patient and their family.
“Support groups are a very good way to meet people with similar conditions and challenges.
“It allows people to share problems and solutions and allows people to feel safe socialising.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.