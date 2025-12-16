A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Carmarthenshire last Christmas.
Aaron Jones, who was just 38 years old, sadly died in the collision in Llanpumsaint, which occurred on December 23, 2024, while he was out walking his dog.
Daniel Wyke, from Carmarthen, was arrested the following day. The 28-year-old has now been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 15.
Sergeant Sara John of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Aaron’s family, who continue to be at the heart of this investigation.
“We recognise that this has been a lengthy investigation, and I am grateful to Aaron’s family, and the wider community, for their patience and support while our enquiries have been carried out.
“We will continue to support Aaron’s family as the case progresses, and we seek to provide justice for Aaron and his loved ones.”
Aaron’s family have asked for privacy at this time.
