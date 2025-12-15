A Lampeter man caught speeding in a 20mph zone has escaped a driving ban after magistrates ruled that disqualifying him from driving would impact his business.
Mark Douglas, of Fila Bach, Falcondale Drive, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The court heard that the 65-year-old was caught driving a Man Dropside Lorry at 31mph on the 20mph stretch of the B4302 at Talley in Carmarthenshire on 10 April.
Magistrates fined Douglas £627 and handed him four penalty points.
Magistrates decided not to disqualify him under the totting procedure because “due to the specialist nature of the business and the number of employees the business employs the impact on them would be exceptional.”
Douglas must also pay £120 costs and a £254 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.