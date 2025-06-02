Aberystwyth Arts Centre has put together a packed programme for June.
Kicking off the month with Cicio'r Bar on Thursday, 5 June (7.45pm), in the company of two stars from Carmarthenshire, poet Tudur Dylan Jones and singer Fflur Dafydd! Join Eurig and Hywel for a great evening of poetry and music.
The venue’s cinema programme features a range of special screenings, including Rossini’s sparkling comedy Il Barbiere di Siviglia, presented by the New York Met Opera.
Theatre lovers are in for a treat as NT Live brings A Streetcar Named Desire back to the big screen. Tennessee Williams’ iconic masterpiece, filmed during a sold-out run at the Young Vic, returns for a limited time.
A musical highlight on Thursday, 12 June (7.30pm) sees Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra take to the stage. With tickets in high demand, be sure to book before it sells out.
Their talented stage school present Finding Nemo Jr, a stage adaptation following Marlin and Dory’s journey across the ocean, on 13 (7pm) and 14 June (2pm and 7pm).
Literature fans can look forward to the second Queer Lit Quarterly on 13 June, hosted by local bookshop Gayberystwyth Books. This event gives you the opportunity to meet and discuss queer authors and researches about their work.
Back by popular demand, Patrick Myers returns as Freddie Mercury in Killer Queen (13 June, 8pm). This will be a night filled with classic sing-along hits, a high-energy performance you won’t forget.
Families will love Amazing Animals (21 June, 1pm and 3.30pm), a show packed with music, comedy, and magical animal effects—fun for all ages.
Rounding off the month, the International Ceramics Festival returns from 27 June. This biennial event offers workshops, activities, and live demonstrations by celebrated artists, kiln masters, and lecturers from Wales and around the world.
