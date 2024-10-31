A survey is being held to help improve Same Day Urgent Care services across Wales.
Llais is an independent body that was set up by the Welsh Government to give the people of Wales a stronger voice in their health and social care services.
They want to hear about your experience of accessing urgent same day care services to understand what is working well and what isn’t.
They will use what you tell them to feed back to the Health Board and decision makers to shape and improve urgent same day care services for everyone.
This research is anonymous.
Fill in the survey on the Llais website if you or a loved one used emergency services between 30 September and 10 October.