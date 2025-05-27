Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded a teaching arm worth over £5,900 for the Ophthalmology Department at Glangwili Hospital.
A teaching arm helps doctors and other professionals learn how to perform laser treatments.
Marta Barreiro Martins, Senior Nurse Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded this training arm for our department.
“Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT) treatment has been deemed efficient in treating glaucoma patients and is now the first line treatment of choice for newly diagnosed patients.
“Having a laser unit set up for training will ensure other doctors can be trained and that more laser sessions can be set up in order to be able to treat more patients and reduce their waiting time for treatment.”