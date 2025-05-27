Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded eight members of staff to attend the UNICEF/WHO Baby Friendly Initiative 2024 Virtual Conference.
Janice Jones, HCSW; Sandra Imperato, HCSW; Deborah Weymouth, Midwife; Kelly Rees, Midwife; Izabela Middleton, Midwife; Anwen Brown, Midwife; Charlotte North, Midwife and Padi Sutherland, Infant Feeding Coordinator Specialist Midwife, were all able to attend the conference.
Padi Sutherland said: "We are very grateful that charitable donations have enabled our staff to partake in this conference.
“The conference has helped our staff strengthen their knowledge and evidence-base to support increasing the potential for women and birthing people who breastfeed in the longer term.
“Improving the UK’s breastfeeding rates would have a profoundly positive impact on child health.”