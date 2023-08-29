Jorja was flown by Wales Air Ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd where she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Her mother, Emma Horne-Edwards, said the diagnosis came as a shock and more awareness needs to be raised around symptoms of diabetes in adolescents. Symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes include feeling very thirsty, urinating more often, particularly at night and feeling very tired. Emma said: “We weren’t aware of the signs at the time and there are no diabetes in our family, the only thing we did notice was that Jorja was drinking more fluid than normal and becoming dehydrated but we didn’t think for one second she could be a diabetic. We hope Jorja’s story will raise awareness of the condition in younger people so people are more aware of the symptoms.”