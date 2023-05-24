Campaigners in Tywyn continue their fight to restore services to the local hospital.
Having set up a petition, staged a protest and set up the Tywyn Hospital Action Group, campaigners have begun sharing stories about the hospital and the people who worked there to keep their plight in the news.
Una Edwards started her training to become a nurse at Tywyn Memorial Hospital in the late 1950s.
Recalling that time, Una, pictured on the left of the black and white photograph during her nursing days, said: “It was December 1957, snow was on the ground and I just arrived in Tywyn to start a new life working at the hospital.
“I was 19 years old but had worked in some of the big hospitals in Wrexham. My Nain and Taid lived in Llanegryn so I knew Tywyn a little.
“Carrying my suitcase off the platform I was immediately offered a lift from a Mr Pughe.
“The kindness and welcome from Tywyn people began there.
“I met Margaret who I shared a room above the hospital with. She became better known as Margaret Trychiad when she later married Gwyn of Trychiad farm Llanegryn.
“Tywyn Memorial Hospital was then a very busy community hospital built from donations raised by local residents.
“We had doctors, nurses, midwives, cooks, porters, cleaners and a gardener. We worked hard but were like a big happy family with happy patients.
“We had a minor injuries, emergencies, maternity, female and a male ward and an out patients with a X-ray room.
“We had one-and-a-half days off a week. I made many good friends and also met my husband there. Three of my children were born there. I often reminisce about my time there and would love to see it working as it was then.
“It breaks my heart to think of it closing.”
The hospital’s inpatient ward closed temporarily in April due to a shortage of nurses.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health says the ward will reopen following the successful recruitment of more nurses. But residents fear for its future having already witnessed the closure of the maternity and minor injury units.
Earlier this month, health minister Eluned Morgan met with hospital staff and residents to hear their concerns.
Resident John Barraclough said: “She wished to reassure the group that the hospital would reopen once the necessary staff were appointed which included doctors and nurses, and that two grade 6 nurses had been appointed, but the action group remains focused on having the ward reopened as soon as possible.”