A north Ceredigion surgery that was at risk of closure has secured it future after hiring three GPs.
Concerns were raised over the future of Borth Surgery last year, with GPs reaching retirement age.
Speaking last year, the surgery likened itself to a sinking ship as the fear of closure loomed large, stating that it was unsustainable.
The surgery has confirmed this week however that the threat of closure is no longer hanging over them following the appointment of three doctors and the local community was thanked for its support.
In a statement on social media, the surgery said: “We would like to thank you all for your fantastic support in your efforts to keep Borth Surgery open.
“We were overwhelmed by how much support we received and as a result of the word spreading far and wide, we are very pleased to be able to let you know that we have managed to recruit 3 new salaried GP’s following Dr. Ian Hosker’s retirement.
“This means that the threat of closure is no longer hanging over us, which is a huge relief to us all.
“Our new GP’s are Dr. Louise Hyde, Dr. Olufemi Asanbe and Dr. Joseph Akporokah. Dr Rhys Welnitschuk has also joined the practice as a GP registrar.
“Dr. Louise Hyde has worked with the practice previously and we hope that you will extend her, Dr. Femi, Dr. Joseph and Dr Rhys a very warm welcome to Borth Surgery.
In addition, our Practice Manager Jacqui Jones-Browne has left the practice after 17 years of service to the Surgery and we would like to thank her for her dedication and commitment over the years.
“Dr. Sue Fish will be concentrating on managing the practice during this transition period, supported by Nathalie Standing as Operations Manager.
“Dr. Fish will also be providing supervision and training for the medical students and other health professionals working in the surgery.
“Thank you all for your continued support and we hope to see the majority of you at the upcoming Flu Clinics in October.”