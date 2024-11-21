Environmental and social factors are the main barriers stopping people from taking action on their weight, rather than a lack of knowledge or skills, according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey.
‘Too many temptations’ was identified as the biggest barrier stopping people from taking action to maintain a healthy weight, with 29 per cent choosing it.
19 per cent said they don’t have enough time, and 17 per cent said their job stops them from taking action.
Seven per cent said a lack of cooking skills, and five per cent said insufficient knowledge were barriers.
66 per cent said they are heavier than they want to be, while 88 per cent of these people said they intend to take action on their weight.
Dr Ilona Johnson, Consultant at Public Health Wales, said: “These findings are helpful as we can see that many people in Wales recognise they may be above a healthy weight, and are either intending to, or are already, taking action to change this.
“However, people are also highlighting the challenges, saying that that it is not about intention or willpower, and that our modern-day living environment can make it difficult to reach or be a healthier weight.”