A joint venture between Woosnam & Davies Newsagents and Llanidloes Rotary Club has seen the installation of Rotary’s second defibrillator in the town, the first being at the former post office.
Hafren Furnishers were delighted for the unit to be installed on their building.
The unit is in a great location and has already been used at least once and has been taken out ‘just in case’ on multiple occasions.
Rotary president David Margetts is pictured above with Trudy Davies of Woosnam & Davies and Tim Morgan of Hafren Furnishers.