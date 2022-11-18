‘Tragic’ suicide rates spark calls to prioritise access to mental health services
Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to prioritise access to mental health services in mid Wales after ‘tragic’ suicide rates in Ceredigion and Powys were revealed.
As the Cambrian News reported, data released in September by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that Ceredigion has the highest rate of suicide in England and Wales.
This means 20.1 people per 100,000 took their own life between 2019 and 2021, up from 18.2 in 2019.
Powys has the third highest rate in Wales with 15.8 per 100,000 people.
The figures prompted Welsh Liberal Democrat leader and Mid and West Wales Senedd member, Jane Dodds, to call on the Welsh Government to invest in ‘a truly 24-hour mental health service’.
Ms Dodds said: “The figures outlined by the ONS are tragic, especially how much higher Mid Wales places compared to the rest of England and Wales.
“Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities.
“Suicide is not inevitable and efforts have been made to prevent suicide, but we need to look at suicide as a serious public health issue in our region.
“It’s important that we do everything we can to help anyone in Mid Wales struggling with suicidal thoughts and feels there is no other alternative.
“We need to make sure that mid Wales has the mental health services it needs to meet demand and be able to reach people outside of the larger towns.”
In response to our story, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said: “Suicide has a devastating impact on families, friends, and communities and so it is deeply concerning that suicide rates in Ceredigion are amongst the highest in the UK.
“We know that people in disadvantaged communities face the highest risk of dying by suicide, and that poverty and financial instability increases this risk. “Insecure income, unmanageable debt, unemployment and poor housing conditions all contribute to higher suicide rates.
“As such, if we are to address the causes of suicide we need a cross-government approach that recognises the broad range of risk factors, and seeks improvement in all aspects.
“The Welsh and UK governments have important parts to play in this regard, not only by working to reduce economic and health inequalities, but also by providing additional resources to employment support schemes, money and debt advice services, and to mental health services.
“At a time of economic instability and rising living costs, it is even more important that such invaluable support is given additional government funding.”
