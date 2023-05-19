Aberystwyth University and Students’ Union staff have completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Setting off before dawn on Monday, 15 May, the 21 walkers took on the challenge of completing the 17-mile trek in less than 24 hours, including travel time.
Shrouded in mist, the cold damp summit of Yr Wyddfa was scaled in just two and a half hours, and by lunchtime the crew had reached the sun-lit yet bitterly cold peak of Cadair Idris with its stunning views across mid Wales.
And by 8pm, and bathed in late evening sunshine, the team had reached the highest point in Bannau Brycheiniog, Pen y Fan, having climbed just over 6,000 feet in just 16 hours.
The team of walkers impressed experienced mountain leaders Paul Inch and Connaire Cann with their togetherness on what proved to be an incident free and thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding experience.
Having set an initial target of raising £1,000, the fund has received well over 200 donations totalling over £4,600, with contributions still coming in.
All the funds raised will go to the Bronglais Hospital Chemotheraphy Day Unit, Aberystwyth University’s Charity of the Year for 2022/2023.
Anyone wishing to donate, can do so by going to https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/cf/bronglais-chemotherapy-day-unit.
Staff member Jean Jones, who helped organised the walk, said: “What a fantastic day – exhausting and exhilarating in equal measure and for such an important cause. We all know people who have benefitted from the facilities at Bronglais so it is nice to feel we have made a little bit of a difference by completing this challenge. Thanks to everyone who took part, to those who supported us on the day, and to everyone who has contributed to the fundraising.”
One of the many to congratulate the team on completing the challenge is Professor Andrew Thomas from the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, who has himself received chemotherapy treatment at Bronglais General Hospital.
Andrew said: “Well done to everyone. I obviously really appreciate the cause, even though I know this isn’t about me. But chemo is horrible and the thought of having to travel for it doesn’t bear thinking about, and all the hundreds of people going through this in Aber at the moment would agree. It is so important to have the unit in Bronglais, and they are really good. Massive respect and appreciation.”