‘Unpalatable’ choices have already been taken by Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) in a bid to bring down costs – a health boss has said.
At a board meeting on 30 July, members heard the latest position the health board finds itself in, is an expectation from the Welsh Government to find £35.6 million of cuts this year.
Director of finance, Peter Hopgood said: “Further actions include an additional two per cent (savings) target across the board that could deliver a potential of up to £7 million.
“There’s been a lot of action and work in this area but there’s no confidence to deliver above £28.3 million.”
Chief executive Hayley Thomas said PTHB is “already transacting unpalatable options that are difficult to negotiate.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.