A close eye will be kept by Powys health chiefs on the results of a consultation being held on the future of NHS services in mid and west Wales.
At a meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) on 30 July, members asked when would the outcome of Hywel Dda University Health Board’s consultation be made public.
The consultation on their “Clinical Services Plan” runs until the end of August.
Independent board member Jennifer Owen-Adams asked: “When can we expect to hear any formal update or the next stage of those proposals?”
Independent member and Powys County Councillor Chris Walsh asked if the potential changes proposed by Hywel Dda would “influence any scenarios” that PTHB is considering in its own transformation programme.
PTHB chief executive Hayley Thomas said: “There will be a process that Hywel Dda need to undertake to take on board all of the insight they have gained through the engagement and consultation processes that they have had.
“They will share with us any insights they receive from the Powys population.”
“That will probably take them a couple of months to do after the closure of the consultation.
“Currently the time scale for reporting on the plan that Hywel Dda have set, is its November board (meeting) that will be subject to the volume and scale of responses that they need to analyse.
“Understanding the changes to neighbouring health board plans and what does that mean in terms of pathways of care for our population in Powys is something we have to manage.”
Hywel Dda is consulting on proposed changes across nine service areas which could see the downgrade of the stroke unit at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth to a “treat and transfer” unit.
The issue has already been discussed by Powys County Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.