‘Unprecedented’ pressure being put on health services

HEALTH chiefs in west Wales say services are under an ‘unprecedented amount of pressure’ today and are advising people to only attend emergency departments if they have a life-threatening injury.

Hywel Dda University Health Board says that emergency and unplanned care services in community and hospital settings are under an unprecedented amount of pressure and predict that numbers will remain high until early next week.

Hywel Dda University Health Board Director of Operations Andrew Carruthers said: “We are dealing with a high number of attendances, particularly in our emergency departments.

“With the bank holidays ahead, we are keen that individuals choose the best level of care they need and help us to alleviate pressure on our emergency departments and across our services., including our GPs.

“We are working with our local authorities as there are difficulties in discharging some patients due to similar staffing challenges the social care sector is facing. This means we have very limited beds available to accommodate patients who need admission.

“Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this does mean that in some cases, waits in our Emergency Departments are hours long and far in excess of what we would strive to deliver.

“If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose.”

If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111 if you are unsure what help you need.

Only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as:

• Severe breathing difficulties

• Severe pain or bleeding

• Chest pain or a suspected stroke

• Serious trauma injuries (e.g. from a car crash)

If you have a less serious injury, then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:

• Minor wounds

• Minor burns or scalds

• Insect bites

• Minor limb, head, or face injuries (* see note)

• Foreign bodies in the nose or ear