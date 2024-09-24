The Welsh Government is urging take up of winter vaccinations this year to support the NHS.
“Vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other common respiratory viruses, which traditionally increase during the colder months, alongside the occasional peaks of Covid-19 cases throughout the year,” the Welsh Government said.
Flu vaccinations for children are already underway in schools and the adult flu and Covid-19 vaccination programme will begin on 1 October.
For the first time, pregnant women are being offered the RSV vaccine to help protect newborn babies from this virus, which can lead to serious complications, especially in winter.
The RSV vaccine is also being offered to people as they turn 75 years old as part of a year-round programme which launched earlier this month in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, said: “As our health and care services prepare for winter, we can all take steps to protect ourselves and each other.
“Taking up the offer of vaccination if you are eligible for a flu jab, for a Covid-19 booster or the new RSV vaccine will help protect you from these common illnesses.”