Plaid Cymru has called out both the UK and Welsh Government for failing to take action on poverty.
It comes following a report published by the Trussell Trust which revealed that reliance on food banks in Wales remains much higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The Trussell Trust’s report revealed that emergency food provision in Wales has almost doubled over the last decade.
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for social justice, Sioned Williams MS said: “It’s a national scandal that so many people and families in Wales are having to rely on parcels from food banks.
“The latest data shows dependency levels remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels, meaning Labour in Wales have allowed dependency on food parcels to become the new norm.