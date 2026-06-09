Wales has become the first UK country to offer nationwide access to an innovative online programme for people affected by gambling harms.
The free NHS course - Space from Gambling Harms – can be accessed round-the-clock on any phone, tablet or computer without seeing a GP.
It is available now as part of a new, pan-Wales specialist treatment service, launched in April alongside a 24/7 helpline.
Space from Gambling Harms is based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and is the latest wellbeing programme on offer through the SilverCloud® platform.
Jodie Morgan, Clinical Operational Manager at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which is managing the gambling service and helpline for NHS Wales, said: “Improving access to support is a key part of the All-Wales Gambling Treatment Service.
“Space from Gambling Harms offers people another way to access confidential, evidence-based support at a time that suits them, and we will be supporting patients across Wales to access the programme alongside our wider treatment offer.”
Fionnuala Clayton, project manager for NHS Wales’ online CBT service, said: “Through SilverCloud®, we want to remove as many barriers to support as possible and provide people with tools they can use in a way that fits around their lives.
“This programme gives people the opportunity to reflect on their habits, gain the skills and confidence to control their gambling, and get their lives back on track.”
In Wales, research suggests tens of thousands of people a year are impacted by gambling harms.
The new helpline provides information, advice and support to anyone affected by gambling, including family members and others impacted.
If needed, it will also refer people on to specialist treatment services.
In addition, the 12-week SilverCloud® course is available to anyone over the age of 18 via self-referral.
It is available 24/7 on any device with a web connection, allowing people to access support without appointments or clinic visits.
Other SilverCloud® programmes, for mild-to-moderate mental health issues including anxiety, stress, depression and poor sleep, can be accessed by anyone in Wales aged 16+.
Users are advised to spend 20 minutes a day, three times a week on their programme.
Everyone who self-refers to the service is assigned an NHS-trained supporter who offers advice, guidance and encouragement.
Fionnuala added: “The ability to self-refer and work through the programme at your own pace can make a real difference for those who might otherwise struggle to seek help.
“We’re really proud to be working in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board on this new service, helping to ensure that anyone affected by gambling harms can access support quickly, privately and on their own terms.”
Anyone affected by gambling harms – including family members – can get support by calling the 24/7 gambling helpline on 0808 281 9265.
A new website is being developed but in the meantime professionals and individuals can refer to the Gambling Treatment Service on 03000 859464 or by emailing [email protected]
Self-refer to SilverCloud’s Space from Gambling Harms at: nhswales.silvercloudhealth.com/signup/
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