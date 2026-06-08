Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has urged the UK Government to “to fulfil the democratic wishes of the people of Wales” by giving Wales more powers.
Ms Saville Roberts called for powers over Wales’ natural resources and called on the UK Government to tackle years of neglect by ensuring Wales receives the funding it is owed from HS2, which now stands at £5.9 billion during Prime Minister’s Questions last week.
She also called for a new financial settlement that reflects Wales’ needs.
In response, the Prime Minister said that he will work constructively with the First Minister and with the Government in Wales.
He said that that is “the right thing to do to deliver for Wales”.
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