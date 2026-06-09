Ceredigion audiences can experience the powerful, uplifting aerial circus theatre production, ‘Foreigner in My Body’ when interdisciplinary artist Sara Hartel brings the show to Cardigan’s Small World Theatre.
Combining theatre, movement, and aerial circus, the show explores Hartel’s lived experience as a trans person and migrant to Wales. The production features integrated captions and audio description, making it accessible for blind, partially sighted, D/deaf, and hard-of-hearing audiences. Suitable for audiences aged 13 and over, the show balances personal storytelling with humour, warmth, and joy.
In the show, Sandra isn’t feeling quite right, so her helpful Audio Description has decided to fix her. They’ve planned a trip. It’s not a destination Sandra chose, but challenging the voice that’s narrated your whole life is no small feat. This bold, tumultuous journey draws sharp and witty parallels between being trans and being a foreigner in the UK.
With a tongue-in-cheek edge, it tackles the struggles and joys of taking ownership of your own body.
Audiences can expect a luggage carousel of emotional baggage, a burlesque of airport security, and a plane crash performed live on aerial silks.
Created in collaboration with composer Frances Bolley and movement artist Eddie Ladd, Foreigner in My Body offers a unique fusion of circus, theatre, and accessibility, creating an engaging and inclusive experience for all audiences.
Sara Hartel said: “I am so excited to be finally bringing this show, which I have been developing for many years, to audiences in Ceredigion. At a time of growing discrimination towards both migrant and trans communities, it’s important for me to share a semi-autobiographical story centred in joy. I am also passionate about making the show as accessible as possible, with integrated captions and audio description for blind, partially sighted, and D/deaf audiences.”
Foreigner in My Body is at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on Friday, 19 June, at 7pm.
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