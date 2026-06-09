Sara Hartel said: “I am so excited to be finally bringing this show, which I have been developing for many years, to audiences in Ceredigion. At a time of growing discrimination towards both migrant and trans communities, it’s important for me to share a semi-autobiographical story centred in joy. I am also passionate about making the show as accessible as possible, with integrated captions and audio description for blind, partially sighted, and D/deaf audiences.”