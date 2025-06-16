Police continue to appeal for sightings and information on the whereabouts of missing man, William Shine. North Wales Police say: “William may have travelled through the Barmouth and Pwllheli areas on May 9th and has not been since.

“If anyone has seen him, please contact West Midlands Police, quoting PID number 453910.”

William, 41, is missing from Harborne, Birmingham.

On 24 May, Wolverhampton Police said: "We want to make sure he's okay.

“William went missing on Friday, 9 May and we've been carrying out enquiries to locate him.

“We understand he may have travelled to the Wolverhampton or Shrewsbury areas and was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t shirt, black body warmer and was carrying a rucksack.

Wolverhampton Police picture of missing William
“If you can help with information about where William is, call 999 quoting PID 1453910. Thank you.”

Police updated the appeal on 30 May, saying: “This is a renewed appeal in relation to our previous post regarding William who went missing on 9 May.

“We have captured footage which captures William on a train at Machynlleth Station, the train arrives on platform 2. This is on the 9 May at around 12:46 hrs.

Wolverhampton Police picture of missing William on the train to Aberystwyth
“He is sitting on a table seat and there are others on this table and it is unclear to see who these persons are.

“We are asking those who may have been on the 10:22 Transport for Wales service from Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth on Friday, 9 May, especially those persons who were sitting on that table with William, can you please make contact with us as a matter of urgency on 999 quoting PID 1453910.”

Wolverhampton Police picture of missing William
