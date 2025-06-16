The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) Wales, in collaboration with the Harmony Institute at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, will hold the 2025 Welsh Festival of Yoga on 28 and 29 June at UWTSD’s Lampeter campus and online.
Marking BWY’s 60th anniversary, the festival embraces the theme Nature, Community & Wellbeing.
Attendees will explore how reconnecting with nature, fostering community, and engaging in mindful practice can restore balance.
Dr Nick Campion, Director of UWTSD’s Harmony Institute, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The British Wheel of Yoga to Lampeter once again.
“This festival offers a unique opportunity to explore the deeper connections between wellbeing, nature, and the cosmos. It’s a celebration not just of yoga, but of the principle of harmony at the heart of our relationship with the world.”
British Wheel of Yoga Chair Diana O’Reilly added: “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with The Harmony Institute to bring this experience to Wales.
“As we celebrate 60 years of the BWY, this year’s festival is a wonderful reflection of our core values. It brings together community, tradition and innovation, offering something truly special to all who attend – whether in person or online.”
The festival offers 14 sessions. Online attendees access eight, including daily opening addresses. In-person participants will enjoy more sessions, including morning yoga, rhythmic drumming, mandala-making, and an optional gong bath.
The programme features renowned yoga teachers and scholars, including Marye Wyvill, Anne Thomas, Sian Wintle, Jane Etherington, Daniel Simpson, Nick Edge, Nickie Short, Lynne Jones, Dr Nick Campion, Michael Dooley, Richard Dunne, and Audrey Blow.
In-person attendees will benefit from a vegan/vegetarian meal and afternoon refreshments on both days. Subsidised overnight B&B accommodation at UWTSD is available.
A variety of stalls will also be present.
