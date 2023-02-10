Pupils of Llanidloes high School have made a video to raise awareness for Children’s mental Health week.
Ms Elen Chick who is a school-based youth worker came up with the idea.
She said: “My role as a school based youth worker has me in schools on behalf of Powys County council to help support young people’s wellbeing.
“Working together for this video gave the pupils a practical way to get young people talking about how they connect with other people.
"A lot of my work is work by doing, so we do activities and reflect on it together afterwards.”
“It’s good to support young people’s wellbeing in schools. We can provide young people with information and support for them to support their own wellbeing.
" Doing activities with them both in schools and in the community allows us as youth workers to help them on that journey.”
“I’ve made a video out of it to raise awareness for children’s mental health week and the Place2Be website. The website has lots of activities available for young people, as well as activities families can do together at home.
Place2Be is a charity offering a range of services such as one to one and group counseling sessions, as well as activities to help young people support their mental health. They are the founders of Children’s Mental Health week.
The Place2Be website can be found through the following address: www.place2be.org.uk.