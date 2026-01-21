A Llanidloes man who overtook a car on a blind bend into the path of an oncoming vehicle has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 20 January that Matthew Keil, of 3 Bethel Street, was driving on the A470 at Llanidloes on 23 August last year.
The court heard that Keil overtook a car “on a blind bend when there was an oncoming vehicle” and then “continued to overtake a further three vehicles on a long bend.”
The incident was caught on dashcam footage.
Keil was fined £369 by magistrates and had his driving record endorsed with nine penalty points.
He must also pay £130 in prosecution costs.
