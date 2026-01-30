Baby bundles of essential supplies have begun to be delivered to expectant families in Flying Start areas of Wales.
The baby bundles, funded by the Welsh Government, contain essential items to support new parents and their babies.
This includes: 0-6 months clothing, blankets, bibs, muslin cloths, a thermometer, a bilingual book and a playmat.
The boxes also include useful information and advice about parenting and support programmes.
Dawn Bowden, Minister for Children and Social Care said: “Baby bundles are a tangible and meaningful support for families at an important – but often expensive – time in their lives.
Eligible families register for a bundle through their midwife and the bundles are delivered between 32 and 34 weeks of pregnancy.
