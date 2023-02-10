An opera company will work with Betsi Cadwaladr and Hywel Dda health boards to help people with long Covid.
The Welsh National Opera has announced that its long Covid programme, Wellness with WNO, is expanding across Wales.
Six health boards in Wales – including Betsi and Hywel Dda - will now be able to offer the rehabilitation service to patients, through direct referral to NHS long Covid services.
The programme shares techniques and strategies used by professional opera singers to support breath control, lung function, circulation and posture. Sessions are delivered via Zoom to enable those living with fatigue to have access to the programme without any barriers due to geographical location or ability to attend in person sessions.
The programme also focusses on patients’ emotional wellbeing. These sessions introduce participants to the joy of singing, even if they have no musical background. They are also provided with a means of interacting with others who may be experiencing similar challenges with long Covid symptoms.
Since the sessions started in November 2021, feedback from participants has indicated improvements in mental health, with an increase in positive emotions and confidence, and reduced feelings of anxiety, depression, overthinking, and panic.
Wellness with WNO participant Gabby Curly said: “Physically, the Wellness with WNO programme gave me practical breathing exercises to relieve muscle tension around my ribs and help me to relax with my breathing.
"Emotionally, the support I received made me realise that I wasn’t alone. In the sessions, all my worries went out of my head and I found a real joy in taking part in singing.
"And you don’t have to be a good singer at all! I now have the confidence to sing out loud and not be conscious of whether I’m singing in tune, simply because I know how much it can help.”
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We are continuing to learn more about the long-term effects of Covid and we believe our approach of treating, supporting and managing people through our unique service model is the most efficient and effective way of achieving the best outcomes for people experiencing long Covid.
"It has been heartening to see the success of the Wellness with WNO project and the significant benefits it has provided for people’s health and wellbeing. I am glad this programme will be expanded so even more people can take up the project to support their recovery and rehabilitation.”
This special programme has been supported by the Arts Council of Wales: Arts, Health, and Well-being Lottery Fund, to specifically benefit the people of Wales both physically and mentally and is being delivered in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Swansea Bay University Health Board.
WNO also hopes to include further partnerships in the new year, in order to support as many people as possible to access the programme.
WNO producer April Heade said: “We know that the arts make a particularly powerful contribution to our health and wellbeing, and we have seen first-hand the enormously positive impact these sessions have had on participants who have attended so far.
"We are delighted to now be able to expand the reach of the programme further across the country with the support of the NHS Wales long Covid services, to improve the health and wellbeing of as many people as we can as part of their overall treatment."
Wellness with WNO has been planned with NHS medical professionals and has been devised in consultation with English National Opera based on their original ENO Breathe project. Sessions are available both in the English and Welsh language.