An individual and a team from Hywel Dda University Health Board have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in cancer services at the Moondance Cancer Awards.
The awards – which are Wales’ only dedicated cancer awards - aim to celebrate and spotlight individuals and teams across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.
The team behind the Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T) programme were named joint winner of the Better Patient Experience award for their dedicated rehabilitation and support service for prostate cancer patients.
The P.A.C.T programme offers tailored advice on exercise, nutrition and wellbeing, and empowers people with prostate cancer to reduce the consequences of treatment side effects and improve longer term health outcomes.
Taking home the Excellence award for Non-medical and Nursing was Allied Health Professional Lead at Hywel Dda, Rachel Lewis, who was praised for her leadership skills and her tenacity in establishing prehabilitation and rehabilitation services which provide crucial help and support for cancer patients.
Rachel, who is also part of the winning P.A.C.T team, spoke about receiving the two awards: “To see P.A.C.T win the patient experience award tonight is testament to rehab and prehab services in Wales.
“I hope this is a step towards sustainable rehab and prehab services for patients across Wales no matter where they are. It’s absolutely amazing to be recognised here tonight.”
This year’s winners were judged by an esteemed panel of experts and leaders.
Commenting on the Moondance Cancer Awards, Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales.
“We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival. We’re so pleased that so many people from across health care in Wales came to celebrate with us. Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who was nominated across Wales.
“These awards really showcase that improvement is both possible and is happening across Wales’ cancer services. At Moondance, we find, fund and fuel brilliant people with brave ideas to improve cancer outcomes for Wales. If you, or your team, is interested in discussing an idea, please get in touch with us, we’d love to hear from you.”