Women in Wales are “still being let down by the Welsh Government’s inaction on gynaecological cancer”, as it fails to deliver on a number of recommendations submitted two years ago, a Senedd committee has said.
In December 2023, a landmark report by the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee uncovered critical failures in gynaecological cancer care, where women felt ignored and unheard by a system that was meant to care for them.
Despite accepting the majority of the committee’s recommendations in 2023, progress on improving waiting times and outcomes remains “slow and inadequate.”, the committee said.
In their evidence to the committee, multiple cancer charities said that women felt further let down by the Welsh Government’s inaction on its commitments.
Tenovus Cancer Care and Claire’s Campaign said: “The Women’s Health Plan commits to women being ‘listened to,’ but gynaecological cancers are absent.
“Despite calls from Tenovus Cancer Care and the Unheard report, they weren’t included at all.
“That means no plan, no standards, and no way to measure whether women with these cancers are being heard.”
Target Ovarian Cancer said: “We recently spoke with some of the women who contributed to the inquiry, and they expressed their disappointment at the lack of progress made since the Unheard report was published.
“They shared that they felt they had not been fully listened to and their concern around the lack of ambitious targets.”
Committee chair Peter Fox MS said: “When the Committee published its report in December 2023, it was said that the evidence was some of the ‘most hard-hitting and emotional testimonies’ the then Chair had been involved with.
“Two years on, it is unacceptable that so little progress has been made.
“If gynaecological cancer is truly a priority, the Welsh Government must demonstrate that through visible action, dedicated funding, and clear accountability.”
