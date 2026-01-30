An increase in flood risk is one of the biggest climate-related health risks in Wales, Public Health Wales has said as it urges people to be prepared and giving advice on how to find out if you are at risk and what to do next.
Around one in seven properties are at risk of flooding in Wales, according to latest figures from Natural Resources Wales, with this number expected to rise as climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of extreme rainfall events, making preparation even more important for the years ahead.
Public Health Wales says it is focusing on protecting people and communities from the health risks of climate change.
Professor Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “It is normal to feel stressed or anxious if you are affected by flooding and it is important to seek mental health support if it continues.
“However, if the public can be aware of the practical steps that they can take to understand their flood risk and what they should have ready if they are flooded, it will help improve health outcomes for those affected.”
“We want people across Wales to stay safe from the health harms of climate change by understanding the risks and consider preparing things like a flood kit or pack to keep in their homes in case of an emergency.
“This could include things like a blanket, torch, medication and supplies for children.
“Our priority is to protect people and communities from the health risks of climate change.”
