YFC donates over £450 to Bronglais Appeal

LLANILAR YFC has donated the £465 they raised carol singing to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

Jen Davies, one of the leaders of the YFC which has 17 members, said: “We wanted to support a local charity and we feel this is an important appeal and that a new chemotherapy day unit will be such a benefit to our local communities.”

Hywel Dda Health Charities’ fundraising officer Bridget Harpwood is pictured (far right) accepting the cheque from YFC members Caryl George, Ella Edwards, Iestyn Davies, Jen Davies and Siwan George.

Bridget said: “We are so grateful to Llanilar YFC for their fantastic support. It’s great to see local communities getting behind our Appeal and finding creative ways to fundraise.”