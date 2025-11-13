Whilst weather warnings issued by the Met Office aren’t covering Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, heavy rain is anticipated over the next 24 to 48 hours, with councils urging caution, in light of recent severe flooding around the counties...
A spokesperson for Carmarthenshire County Council said: “Weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office but aren’t currently covering Carmarthenshire, however given the predicted rainfall and the weather conditions over the last week, highways and properties may be affected.
“As always, our crews are prepared and will respond to changing conditions.
“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and take extra care on your journeys.
“It is important that all flooding incidents are reported via the form, especially incidents that affect residences and businesses internally, as we use this data when prioritising resources.”
If you need to report a flooding incident, please report it through the online form: https://orlo.uk/Kg6Ff
If you are concerned about flooding call the Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
For any out of hours issues, please contact Delta Wellbeing on 0300 3332222 or https://orlo.uk/Z7Su2
