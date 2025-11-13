Following Cllr Darren Price’s resignation as Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council - the Local Authority’s Chief Executive, Wendy Walters has expressed her gratitude, and that of the Council to Cllr Price.
Cllr Darren Price resigned from his position as Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council for ‘personal reasons’ on Wednesday, November 12.
Cllr Price will continue to sit as a Plaid Cymru councillor. A new Council Leader will be appointed at a Council meeting currently scheduled to be held on December 10.
Deputy Leader of the County Council, Cllr Linda Evans will exercise the functions of the Leader until the position is filled.
Carmarthenshire Council’s Chief Executive, Wendy Walters said: “I am personally very grateful for his support and leadership over the past three and a half years and can only imagine how difficult this decision must have been for him.
“Whilst he will continue to be a councillor and a part of the Plaid Cymru group, we all wish Darren and his family well for the future.
“Our Deputy Leader, Cllr Linda Evans, will assume the functions of the Leader until a new Leader is appointed, which is anticipated to be at the next meeting of Full Council on December 10.
“I am very much looking forward to supporting Cllr Linda through the Council’s forthcoming work programme, and I’m confident that every Council officer will extend their full support to her during this transition period."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.