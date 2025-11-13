The leader of Carmarthenshire County Council has resigned for 'personal reasons'.
In a short statement on Thursday evening, the county council said: "Cllr Darren Price has resigned from his position as Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council for personal reasons.
"Cllr Price will continue to sit as a Plaid Cymru councillor.
"A new Council Leader will be appointed at a Council meeting currently scheduled to be held on the 10 December 2025
"Deputy Leader of the County Council, Cllr Linda Evans will exercise the functions of the Leader until the position is filled."
Cllr Price represents the Gorslas ward on Carmarthenshire County Council.
Local MP Ann Davies paid tribute to Cllr Price’s tenure as council leader, saying: “His professionalism has been outstanding.”
