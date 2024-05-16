The sun may be shining this morning, but the weather will take a turn later today, with a warning being issued for heavy rain.
The Met Office says up to 60mm of rain is possible on Thursday afternoon, into the evening and has issued a yellow warning.
The warning, which runs from 1pm until 11pm on Thursday, 16 May, says: "An area of heavy rain is expected to move west across parts of England and then into Wales during today.
"There remains some uncertainty as to how far north or south this band of rain will be, but there is a small chance that it will become slow-moving over parts of the West Midlands and northwest England, as well as into Wales later this afternoon and early evening.
"Should this happen then some places could see 40-60 mm of rain falling in 3-6 hours."
This could lead to some flooding and transport disruption.
There is also the slight chance the heavy rain could bring about power cuts, the Met Office says.
The warning area covers all of Gwynedd, most of Ceredigion, Powys and parts of Carmarthenshire.