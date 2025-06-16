It was a wet and windy start on Saturday (14 June) but people still flocked to Lovesgrove for Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show.
Sheep entries surpassed all expectations and smashed the current record with over 800 exhibits entered, and there were cows, horses, vintage vehicles, stands and more to see at this year’s show.
The wet weather stopped the vintage vehicle parade from going ahead, but there was still plenty to see and do.
There were competitions for those that aren’t necessarily from a farming background, including art and photography. A dedicated section for children’s competitions could be found in the tent, along with the traditional garden produce and cooking sections.
Circus skills provided by Panic Circus, fairground and donkey rides tried to keep the children entertained in the bad weather.
