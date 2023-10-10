A YELLOW warning has been issued for heavy rain in parts of mid and north Wales on Wednesday - with up to 60mm of rain possible.
The Met Office has issued the warning from 6am until 6pm on Wednesday, with heavy rain likely to cause disruption to travel, covering an area from Aberaeron in the south, to Criccieth in the north.
The warning says: "Rain will become heavy at times through Wednesday morning, easing later in the afternoon.
"Widely 15-30 mm of rain falling, with some places seeing 40-60 mm, including a chance of 30 mm in less than three hours."
Spray and flooding on roads is likely, making journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible