Volunteers are being sought at Glaslyn Ospreys near Porthmadog.
Help is needed at the centre between March and September.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the centre, near Porthamdog in the picturesque Glaslyn Valley attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Volunteering hours and days are flexible and can be spent helping out in the visitor centre and John Parry Hide where there are live pictures screened from two osprey nests.
There is a gift shop and small café where volunteers can help as well as engaging with visitors who travel from across the UK to see the birds.
One of the nests is home to ospreys Aran and Elen who bred together for the first time last year and raised two chicks. The adult birds are due to arrive back from their winter migration in Africa from March.
To find out more, a coffee morning for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, will be held at the centre near Prenteg between 11am and 12pm on Saturday, 9 March.