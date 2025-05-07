A 5,000sq metre hill fire on Llyn Peninsula has been extinguished.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out on Monday, 5 May. The fire broke out near Rhiw, shortly before 11am that day.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.57am on 5 May to reports of a wildfire in the Rhiw area.
“Firefighters from Nefyn, Porthmadog, Abersoch and Llangefni attended the incident which was brought under control by 13:38 the same day.
“5000sqm of gorse was involved in the fire with the cause currently unknown.”
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but the fire brigade has issued some advice to the public following the blaze.
The fire service spokesperson added: “We encourage the public to heed our appeals to be #WildfireWise as we move into the warmer months.
“Help stop wildfires.
“If you see a wildfire, get to safe place, call 999 and ask for the fire service.”
More information on the services wildfire campaign can be found at: https://www.northwalesfire.gov.wales/keeping-you-safe/wildfire-wise/
The website states: “Summertime carries with it a real set of dangers if you do not follow practical and correct safety advice appropriate for this time of year. A few simple precautions and a little extra care could keep you, your family, communities and the environment safe.
“During the summer, grass and mountains can become very dry, which means if you deliberately or accidentally start a fire outdoors it will spread very quickly, destroying everything in its path.
“Every year fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space, and wildlife habitats. Partners of the Wales Wildfire Board commit to working with communities to build a healthier and more resilient landscape, by developing a more biodiverse countryside for the future.”