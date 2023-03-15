Aberystwyth became familiar territory for actor Richard Harrington and producer Ed Thomas when they worked there on the TV show Hinterland.
The pair are back working together, but this time they are in Ed's hometown of Ystradgynlais.
S4C and BBC Cymru Wales have commissioned a new dark comedy drama titled Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill.
Written and created by Ed (Hinterland/Y Gwyll, House of America), the six part series has begun filming on location in Ystradgynlais on the River Tawe, where Ed grew up.
Laced with humour and a touch of the absurd, Margaret and Clive Lewis are at the heart of it all. Set in a bypassed town at the edge of a valley, this is a story about crumbling values, resilience and transgression being the key to liberation.
With a stellar Welsh cast, the series stars Rhodri Meilir (In My Skin, Hidden) as Clive Lewis and Nia Roberts (Craith/Hidden, Yr Amgueddfa) as Margaret.
They will be joined by Richard Harrington (Y Gwyll/Hinterland, The Crown, Gangs of London), Hannah Daniel (Un Bore Mercher/Keeping Faith, Y Golau /The Light In The Hall), Richard Lynch (PobolyCwm), Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Bang), William Thomas (Craith/Hidden, Torchwood), Rhodri Evan (Craith/Hidden, The Pembrokeshire Murders), Steffan Cennydd (PembrokshireMurders, Yr Amgueddfa), Jacob Ifan (S.A.S Rogue Heroes, Bang).