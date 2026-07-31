An historic Lampeter café will close its doors today [Friday, 31 July], 93 years after it was first opened.
Conti’s Café on Harford Square will close for ‘very deep perosnal reasons”, its owners said.
Posting on Facebook, café owners said on 30 July: “It was not a decision taken lightly but due to very deep personal reasons the doors of Conti’s Cafe in Lampeter will close for the very last time tomorrow [31 July].
“The memories will live on for many of you who frequented the cafe i’m sure there are many stories to share, if only walls could talk.
“A warm welcome is extended to you all to visit the cafe for the last time, Bryn Fon will be present from around 3pm onwards to entertain you all.”
The cafe in Harford Square was opened in 1933 by Attilio Conti, who with his brothers Alf and Jack owned a total of 17 Conti's cafes across South and West Wales.
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