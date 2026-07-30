Fridges and freezers have been banned from being accepted at an Aberystwyth waste site, Ceredigion County Council has announced.
Fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers cannot currently be accepted at Glanyrafon Household Waste Site “due to issues affecting the UK-wide recycling and reprocessing industry,” the council said.
“Recent fires at cold appliance processing facilities have significantly reduced available reprocessing capacity, and a number of reprocessors are temporarily unable to accept additional material,” the council added.
“As a result, local authorities and waste operators across the country are experiencing difficulties in arranging onward treatment for these items.”
At present, the issue is limited to Glanyrafon Household Waste Site, the council said, and residents can still dispose of fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers at Cilmaenllwyd, Lampeter and Rhydeinon Household Waste Sites.
“However, as the situation continues to develop nationally, this position may change at short notice,” the council warned.
“We understand this may be frustrating for residents who need to dispose of old appliances and we apologise for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause.”
Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: "We know that many residents rely on our Household Waste Sites to dispose of unwanted fridges and freezers, and we're sorry that we are unable to accept these items at present in Glanyrafon.
“This is a national issue affecting the wider recycling sector and is unfortunately outside the Council's control.
“We are working closely with our contractors and industry partners to keep the situation under review.
“We are also exploring temporary storage solutions which may allow us to continue accepting these items while reprocessing capacity remains limited.
“Our aim is to reinstate the service as soon as possible, and we would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this period."
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