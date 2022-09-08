Historic pub serving cider to support adults with learning disabilities
AN historic pub is selling locally made cider to support adults with learning difficulties.
The Black Boy Inn, which celebrates its 500th anniversary this year, has started stocking Pellan y Fro produced by Antur Waunfawr, a leading social enterprise that provides work and training opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.
The enterprise is based in the Snowdonia village of Waunfawr and has bases in Caernarfon.
The cider comes in three varieties and is produced on Antur Waunfawr’s site by adults with learning disabilities that receive support from the enterprise.
The ciders have now arrived on the shelves of one of Wales’ most iconic taverns. Built in 1522 within the medieval walls of Caernarfon, the Black Boy Inn is one of the oldest inns in north Wales.
But by now the Black Boy is a favourite to locals and visitors alike and has recently started stocking a local cider that supports adults with learning disabilities.
One of Perllan y Fro’s ciders, flavoured with Rhubarb and Apple won the Great Taste Award in 2021, and visitors and local residents can pop down the local for a taste of the Waunfawr-brewed cider.
John Evans, the well-known landlord of the Black Boy Inn, believes being locally minded in his approach to business is important.
“It’s important to offer local produce,” he said.
“I’ve worked in the Black Boy Inn for 50 years. I remember Antur Waunfawr being set up. It’s important to support the great work that Antur does with adults with learning disabilities.
“The Black Boy Inn is popular with both local people and visitors, and those visitors are looking to taste local produce when they come here.
“That’s why most visitors come here. They’re looking for something that’s unique to this town.”
John Evans stresses that it’s important that local businesses support each other.
“As costs rise and as we strive to reduce our carbon footprint, buying locally is increasingly important.”
Osian Owen is a spokesperson on behalf of Antur Waunfawr, said: “We’re glad that local businesses, including the Black Boy Inn have started selling our locally produced cider. Enjoying a bottle of Perllan y Fro is one way in which locals can support the valuable work we do with adults with learning disabilities.”
The cider is also available to buy on Antur Waunfawr’s website: https://www.anturwaunfawr.org/shop/
