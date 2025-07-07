A man has been arrested in connection with criminal damage to the statue of David Lloyd George in Caernarfon.
North Wales Police were made aware of damage to the statue, situated on the Maes in Caernarfon on Tuesday, 1 July. The statue of the UK's only Welsh prime minister was covered in red paint, asking for a ‘Free Palestine’ and calling Lloyd George a ‘coloniser’.
The graffiti has been removed, and Gwynedd Council and North Wales Police are believed to have looked through CCTV footage to find out who defaced the statue.
A police spokesperson said a 38-year-old from the Penmaenmawr area was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage.
He has been released on bail conditions whilst enquiries continue.
